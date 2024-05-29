Nigeria: Conflicting Court Orders As Sanusi, Bayero Cling to Kano Emirship

Two courts in Kano State have issued conflicting interim injunctions on the Kano Emirate tussle.

Justice S. A. Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano on Tuesday ordered the eviction of the reinstated emir, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II from Gidan Rumfa palace.

However, Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of Kano State High Court issued a separate order, restraining the police, the State Security Services (SSS) and the Nigerian Army from evicting, harassing or arresting Sanusi.

Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero are locked in a battle for the royal stool. The tussle has sparked protests from their respective supporters in Kano.

Sanusi was reinstated by Governor Abba Yusuf at a ceremony in the Government House, following the repeal of the law used by the former governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to depose and exile him in 2020.

However, a Federal High Court in Kano issued an order on May 23 prohibiting the state government from enforcing the Emirate Council Repeal Law 2024, which facilitated Sanusi's reinstatement and Bayero's dethronement.

When Bayero returned to Kano and moved into Nassarawa Palace, Governor Yusuf ordered his arrest, citing concerns about creating tension in the state.

This prompted the deployment of soldiers to the Nassarawa Palace. On Monday, a Kano State High Court restrained Bayero from presenting himself as the Emir of Kano and ordered his eviction from Nassarawa Palace.

Justice Aisha Adamu Aliyu, the presiding judge, also restrained the dethroned emirs of the disbanded emirates from assuming royal roles in Kano.

Court orders Sanusi's eviction

The Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Tuesday ordered the eviction of Sanusi from the palace.

The court also ordered the police to ensure all rights and privileges due to the 15th Fulani Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero be given to him.

The Presiding Judge, Justice S. A. Amobeda who gave the exparte order on Tuesday stated that the order is made in the interest of justice and maintenance of peace in Kano State.

The order states, "An order of interim injunction restraining the respondents either by themselves, their agents, servants, privies or any other person or authority from inviting, arresting, detaining, threatening, intimidating, harassing the applicant, raiding, tempering with or visiting the applicant's in order to arrest or infringe on his right or in any other way infringe or attempt to infringe the applicant's rights pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.

"An order restraining the 3rd, 4th and 5th respondents and all other respondents from denying the applicant to use his official residence and palace at the Emir's Palace, Kofar Kudu as well as enjoyment of all rights and privileges accrued to him by virtue of being Emir of Kano State and to evicting anything, anybody residing within the palace illegally pending the hearing and the determination of the originating summons."

The suit has been adjourned to the 4th of June for a hearing.

Security agents restrained from evicting Sanusi

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of Kano High Court sitting at Miller Road has restrained the police, the State Security Service, SSS and the Nigerian military from evicting Sanusi from the palace.

The case was filed by the emir alongside the four kingmakers of Kano: Madakin Kano Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano Ibrahim Sarki Abdullahi; Sarkin Bai Mansur Adnan and Sarkin Dawaki Maituta Bello Tuta.

Justice Aliyu also restrained the security agencies from arresting or harassing the emir and his kingmakers.

The judge held "That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the respondents either by themselves, their agents, privies, representative, and assigns from further harassing, intimidating, inviting, arresting and or invading the personal or official residence of the applicants (Gidan Rumfa), his servants and or any of the Kano Emirate kingmakers of doing such acts that would be capable of interfering with the applicants' rights generally in relation to this suit pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

"That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the respondents from attempting to hijack, pick, commandeer, confiscate any of twin spear of authority, the Royal Hat of Dabo, the Ostrich-feathered shoes, the knife and sword of the Emir of Kano as well as symbols of authority pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

"That an order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the respondents from taking further steps in connection with the matter or maintaining status quo of staying all action pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

"That it is further ordered that the respondents are restrained from interfering with the functions, and duties of the 1st applicant as the Emir of Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 28 May, 2024."

The motion on notice is adjourned to June 13, 2024 for a hearing.

Traders pay homage to Sanusi, minority lawmakers visit Bayero

Kantin Kwari Market Traders Association on Tuesday paid homage to Sanusi.

The delegation of the traders led by the state's Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Adamu Aliyu Kibiya, was at the emir's palace, Kofar Kudu to register their allegiance and loyalty to the monarch.

Sanusi enjoined the traders to uphold the principles of honesty and fairness in all their business transactions, noting that Kano remains a leading commercial centre, attracting merchants from outside the country because of the contribution of traders.

The emir has been receiving visitors coming to pay homage since Sunday when 40 district heads and title holders pledged their allegiance.

Findings showed that vigilante groups and local hunters (Yan Tauri) are still keeping vigil at the palace.

Five DSS operatives were seen manning an entrance to one of the offices of the emir at Gidan Rumfa.

Meanwhile, 12 All Progressives Congress (APC) members of the Kano State House of Assembly on Tuesday paid homage to Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero at the Nassarawa Palace after the assembly's plenary session.

The APC lawmakers led by the minority leader, Labaran Abdul Madari, also pledged their allegiance to Bayero.

The 15th Kano emir prayed for peace to reign in Kano.

Daily Trust findings showed that armed security personnel stationed at the Nassarawa Palace remained there.