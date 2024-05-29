Nigeria: Pandemic Treaty Negotiations - Nigeria Seeks Fair Agreement At World Health Assembly

The instrument, also called 'the accord', aims to improve prevention, preparedness, and response to future pandemics at a global level.

As global health authorities convene for the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA), Nigeria's Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, has recommended the continuation of ongoing negotiations for a pandemic treaty and review of the International Health Regulations.

Speaking at the opening plenary Tuesday, Mr Pate stated that "Nigeria aligns with the Common African Position" while negotiations are on until a fair agreement is reached and concluded at a special session before the end of the year.

The 77th WHA is being held in Geneva, Switzerland, from 27 May to 1 June. It is themed: "All for Health, Health for All."

The International Treaty on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response or Pandemic Treaty is a proposed international agreement currently being negotiated by the 194 member states of the WHO.

The instrument, also called 'the accord', aims to improve prevention, preparedness, and response to future pandemics at a global level.

Setbacks on pandemic accord

The WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, had, in his opening remarks on Monday, expressed confidence that countries would one day reach a deal on a pandemic accord after failing to produce an agreement last week.

Reuters reports that negotiators failed to produce a draft deal on Friday for formal approval by the assembly this week.

"Of course, we all wish that we had been able to reach a consensus on the agreement in time for this health assembly and cross the finish line," Mr Ghebreyesus said in his opening address.

"I remain confident that you still will because where there is a will, there is a way. I know that there remains among you a common will to get this done."

Before the commencement of the assembly, organisations like the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS), a German political foundation, called for the adoption of the pandemic agreement, highlighting its significance for global preparedness and response to future pandemics.

A research associate at KAS, Anja-Maria Rittner, noted during a press briefing attended by PREMIUM TIMES that "misinformation, waning interest and entrenched positions" are some of the challenges that threaten the WHO's pandemic-related negotiations.

Ms Rittner said there were rumours that the treaty would give WHO the power to impose mandatory vaccination and lockdown. In January, the Director General of WHO, Tedro Ghebreyesus, raised concerns that lies and entrenched positions undermine the pandemic negotiations.

"But agreement will only be reached if member states are prepared to compromise and push back against "fake news, lies and conspiracy theories," said Mr Ghebreyesus.

He pointed out that the global misinformation campaign is pushing the notion that the pandemic agreement and changes to the IHR will "cede sovereignty to WHO and give the WHO Secretariat the power to impose lockdowns or vaccine mandates on countries."

COVID-19 lessons

Further reflecting on the lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Health Minister said it exposed vulnerabilities in global health systems and highlighted the need for equitable healthcare access.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the vulnerabilities in health systems, both in developed and developing nations. It also challenged us to rethink the connection of access to health and social justice, within countries and globally," Mr Pate said.

Also, in her remarks Tuesday, the WHO Regional Director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a renewed emphasis on reorienting health systems towards primary health care to make progress on universal health coverage and health security.

"This focus on primary health care requires more resources invested in health - and better and smarter investments," Ms Moeti said.

"In the African region, the financing level from domestic public resources for health remains inadequate compared to the resource requirements."

About pandemic agreement

In March 2021, heads of state and government from countries issued a statement of commitment calling for global collaboration to prepare for, prevent, and respond to pandemics.

In December 2021, WHO member states decided to launch a global process to draft and negotiate a legally binding convention, agreement, or other international instruments to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

The final decision to adopt the instrument will lie with the WHO member countries. Once agreed, the instrument will be legally binding and rooted in the WHO constitution.