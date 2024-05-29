Ghana Gears Up for CAA Region II Athletics Championships

The countdown has begun and in just a few days, the University of Ghana Stadium at Legon in Accra will transform into a hub of athletics excellence as Ghana hosts the coveted CAA Region II Athletics Championships on June 4-5.

The electrifying two-day event promises to deliver heart-stopping moments, record-breaking performances, and unforgettable displays of speed, strength, and agility, a statement from Ghana Athletics has said.

The event will draw athletes from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo, Benin, Côte d'Ivoire, Liberia, Gambia, Niger, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone and other countries in the region.

Ghana, renowned for its rich athletic heritage, has spared no effort in ensuring a world-class experience for athletes, officials, and spectators alike.

According to the statement, the Local Organising Committee (LOC) has worked tirelessly to guarantee a seamless and successful championship, with state-of-the-art facilities, expert officials, and a packed schedule of events that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

"We are proud to host this prestigious event and showcase the best of Ghanaian hospitality," declared the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Dr Kwame Baah-Nuako. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create an unforgettable experience, and we can't wait to witness the region's best athletes in action."

The championship will feature a thrilling array of events, including sizzling sprints and distance races, heart-stopping hurdles and relays, inspiring jumps and throws from Olympic and World Championship medalists.

Fans can expect non-stop action, drama, and excitement as the region's finest athletes push themselves to the limit in pursuit of glory and aim to qualify for the upcoming Olympics, Paris 2024.