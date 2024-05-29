Nigeria: NAHCON Cautions Nigerians Against Illegal Hajj Visa

NAHCON said the Saudi authorities stipulated a penalty of deportation and a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals (SR) on anyone caught performing Hajj without the authorised Hajj permit.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has issued a stern warning to Nigerians against performing Hajj with unauthorised visas.

This warning comes after the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced heavy penalties for Hajj visa violators.

In a statement titled "Heavy Penalties Await Hajj Visa Violators," Fatima Usara, assistant director of public affairs, on Tuesday, reminded the public of the warning issued by the Saudi Ministry of Interior.

She said the ministry stipulated a penalty of deportation and a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals (SR) on anyone caught performing Hajj without the authorised Hajj permit.

"NAHCON also received a message from the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Abuja, through the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, disclosing the stand of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars on the matter.

"The Council issued a Fatwa (a legal ruling given by a recognised religious authority) emphasising the prohibition of performing Hajj without a permit.

"The Fatwa urged pilgrims to adhere to rules and regulations aimed at enabling Muslims to perform the Hajj in safety and tranquility."

Other warnings

NAHCON had issued several warnings in the past against Nigerians falling into the trap of scammers making false job offers for the pilgrimage season.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior also advised persons against becoming victims of fictitious companies and fake accounts on social media claiming to be agents/authorities to facilitate Hajj using Umrah, Tourism, Work, Family Visit, and other types of visas at attractive rates.

NAHCON Assistant Director, Ahmad Shira shared the contents of the message with all licensed Hajj and Umrah operators from the public and private sectors, to ensure compliance with the regulations.