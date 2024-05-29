Nigeria: Kannywood Star Dies in Sudan

The star actress was a cherished figure in the Kannywood industry.

Kannywood star Fatima Usman, popularly known as Fati Slow Motion, has died.

On Tuesday evening, a Kano-based activist, Mansura Isa, announced Fati's demise on her Facebook page.

According to her, the actor died on Monday night at Habasha near Sudan, where she would be buried while condolences would be received at her family house at Ungwa Uku in Kano.

Her relatives and colleagues confirmed the news of the Kannywood actress' death.

Fati reportedly died in the Abeche Hausa-speaking community in Sudan along the Chad border.

She earned the moniker 'slow motion' after she repeatedly used the phrase to describe the nature of epileptic economic growth in Nigeria, with many suffering the consequences.

She lived in Sudan with her husband, where she was said to have died after a brief illness.

Confirming the incident, the Executive Secretary of the Kano State Censorship Board, Abba El-Mustapha, on his X handle @abbaelmustaph1, prayed for the repose of her soul and Allah's mercy and forgiveness upon her.

He expressed sorrow and prayed for Fati Slow Motion's departed soul, asking Allah to grant her mercy and forgiveness.

Fati Slow Motion was a cherished figure in the Kannywood industry, contributing to its growth and popularity over a remarkable career spanning over 15 years.

She last made news headlines in March 2022 following a controversy with top Hausa singer Naziru Sarkin Waka over allegations of sexual immorality.

Speaking to BBC Hausa on her growing up and career in the film industry, she revealed how she's tired of people asking her when she will get married.

Her movie credits include 'Tutar So' and 'Big City'.