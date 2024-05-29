Nigeria: Despite Confusion By Tinubu's Spokespersons, NASS Makes Preparations for Joint Session

Despite the confusion, the security around the National Assembly Complex is tightened, and a red carpet has been rolled out at the presidential entrance of the White House.

The National Assembly is in top gear to host President Bola Tinubu for the joint session despite the conflicting statements from two presidential spokespersons, Ajuri Ngelale and Bayo Onanuga.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Sani Tambawal, on Monday, announced that the President will address the joint session of the National Assembly to mark the 25 years of democracy.

Later on Tuesday, Mr Onanuga issued another statement confirming that the President will address the joint session alongside former Head of State Abdulsalam Abubakar, former Senate President David Mark, and the Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

However, Mr Ngelale, the main spokesperson to the president, issued a counter-statement, declaring the initial statement as false.

Despite the confusion, the security around the National Assembly Complex has been tightened, and a red carpet has been rolled out at the presidential entrance of the White House.

Staff and legislative aides are turned back at the entrance of the complex, while journalists are subjected to more security checks at the entrance.

In addition, on the Order Paper, the admittance of the president is the only item on the agenda while the red chair of the senate president has been strategically placed.

It is worth noting that the House chamber is the main venue used for joint sessions, while the Senate president and speaker are the co-chairmen of joint sessions.

Ongoing plenary

A plenary session, presided over by Deputy Speaker of the House Ben Kalu, is ongoing on the floor.

Mr Kalu announced that the House is ready to admit the president into the chamber.

Currently, the lawmakers in the House are debating a motion on insecurity.