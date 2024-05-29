Nigeria: Emirate Crisis - NSCIA Cautions Kano Muslim Clerics

NSCIA says the clerics, as "custodians of Islamic learning, values and guidance, to exercise caution and refrain from making statements that can further exacerbate tension and polarise the Ummah."

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has advised Muslim clerics in Kano not to interfere in the ongoing crisis in the state arising from the deposition of five emirs.

The NSCIA, through a statement issued on Wednesday by its Secretary-General, Salisu Shehu, said it noticed with concern contradictory statements from the state's Council of Ulamas, stressing that the statements can only heighten tension instead of providing solutions to the problems.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the Kano State Council of Ulamas warning that the emirate crisis could trigger a breakdown of law and order in the state.

In a statement signed by its chairperson, Ibrahim Khalil, the council urged President Bola Tinubu to employ non-partisan measures to address the crisis.

However, another group later issued another statement calling on Governor Abba Yusuf to obey the court order against the deposition of the emirs.

In its intervention, the NSCIA asked the clerics, as "custodians of Islamic learning, values and guidance, to exercise caution and refrain from making statements that can further exacerbate tension and polarise the Ummah."

Read below the full statement from the NSCIA

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has noticed the contradictory statements emanating from some quarters of the Ulama in Kano concerning the current traditional leadership crisis in the state.

At this trying period for the Ummah, the Council calls on Islamic scholars, who are custodians of Islamic learning, values and guidance, to exercise caution and refrain from making statements that can further exacerbate tension and polarise the Ummah.

Ulama, within and outside the state should prayerfully allow the current traditional leadership conflict in Kano to be handled and resolved by the political, judicial and customary authorities.

Meanwhile, the Council calls on Kano's political, traditional and judicial authorities to resolve the current issue with the fear of Allah, fairness and justice.

The Council calls on the people of Kano to sincerely call on Allah, remain calm and avoid taking laws into their hands.

May Allah grant us sustainable peace in our dear Country, Nigeria.

Signed.

Prof. Salisu Shehu

For: Secretary-General