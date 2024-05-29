Central Africa: UNFPA Equatorial Guinea Contributed to the Historic First Forum On Gender Equality Held in Equatorial Guinea

29 May 2024
UNFPA West and Central Africa (Dakar)
The inaugural National Forum on Gender Equality, "Agenda Igualdad," concluded successfully on May 11th, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the commitment to gender equality of Equatorial Guinea. The three-day forum, held in Djibloho, was chaired by her Excellency Mrs Manuela Roca Botey, the Prime Minister of Equatorial Guinea and organized by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Gender Equality with the support of the United Nations. The Vice President of the Parliament, several Ministers, representatives from the government, Parliament, Senate, civil society, UN Resident Coordinator and UN Representatives, Youth, women activists and various social sectors participated, underlining the importance of a unified approach to achieving gender equality.

On behalf of the UN System, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative delivered a presentation recalling UN achievements and actions and reaffirmed the UN's dedication to supporting gender equality initiatives in Equatorial Guinea. The forum emphasized the vital role that women, youth, and girls play in creating a more equitable and sustainable future for the nation.

The Djibloho Declaration: A Roadmap for Action

The forum culminated in the "Djibloho Declaration," a comprehensive document outlining concrete actions to address gender disparities and promote women's empowerment. The declaration reaffirms Equatorial Guinea's commitment to international and national instruments protecting women's rights, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), the Convention of the Rights of Children (CRC) and the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) Program of Action. The Djibloho Declaration prioritizes concrete actions in several key areas. It emphasizes combating gender based violence through education and improved data collection. The declaration also focuses on protecting the rights of women with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

In addition, it calls for a comprehensive study on the situation of single mothers and the creation of a statistical registry to better understand and address their needs. The declaration further stresses the importance of promoting gender equality awareness among adolescent girls and mainstreaming gender considerations in all policies. Finally, it highlights the need to strengthen the capacities of women in commerce to empower them economically.

A Commitment to Change

The Djibloho Declaration underscores the urgency of establishing an inclusive national framework for protecting and promoting women's rights. In her concluding remarks, her Excellency the Prime Minister pledged to support the implementation of the forum's recommendations. This historic forum signifies a turning point in Equatorial Guinea's journey towards gender equality. The Djibloho Declaration serves as a powerful testament to the nation's dedication to creating a society where all women and girls can thrive.

