Nigeria: Tinubu's One Year - Insecurity, Hunger Still Worry Nigerians - Fadojoe

The leader of Rescue Movement for New Nigeria, the Rescue The Vulnerable Initiative, Faduri Oluwadare Joseph Fadojoe, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to check his policies because the way things are going coupled with the ailing economy of the nation, the Nigerian people are not happy.

"People are dying on the street, Nigerians can no longer afford three square meals a day: not even two square meals," he alleged.

This was contained in a statement he issued on the one year anniversary of the Tinubu government, saying "the fact still remains that on the overall scorecard, this administration will be placed below 50%."

According to him, "we are using this opportunity to call the attention of Mr. President to the fact that there is still a lot to do. We are Nigerians home and abroad, and we want our country to succeed. So we are appealing to Mr President to give it what it takes to make our country succeed. "

"Bring in experts that know what they are doing. Let's put policies on the table before we roll it out to Nigerians. So that at the end of the day, a good policy will not come out as a policy that will hit hard on Nigerians as the result of wrong implementation. Rather it should ease the trauma that people are going through."

"The issue of insecurity must be effectively tackled. Quality and affordable education should be a major focus that this government needs to look into. Power (electricity) must be handled as the tariff keep going up, yet power supply keep coming down. A nation that will succeed must work to fix the electricity. Because once power is fixed in this country, then the problems have been cut in half."

"I want to assert that we will continue to be an opposition: a formidable, positive and constructive opposition to this administration, but not a destructive one; because our desire is to ensure our country work and we have a nation we can all be proud of."

"We will still celebrate our democracy. There is no perfect democracy anywhere in the world. We cannot get it right in one day. But some days, we will get it right. When some of us pick up a generational mantle of leadership and take over from our fathers. The fathers have done enough."

He recalled that one year ago when Tinubu was sworn in as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,"the first mistake was the announcement of subsidy removal without plan on ground to cushion the effects."

"The second misstep was the unification of Naira without prior plan, which up till today our currency has never find it's foot in the world currency market. Mr President announced students loan which up till now we are not sure it has been implemented."

He decried avoidable wasteful expenditure when large number of people running to hundred, were taken abroad for meetings that only ten or twenty people could have attended.

He said insecurity was ravaging the country, with so much kidnapping from the north to the south to the east to the west of Nigeria. While many companies have left the shores of Nigeria because of bad economic policies, insecurity and epileptic power supply.

"No longer hope of a bright future for Nigerian children.Many households are sending their children abroad: to UK to USA to study, but not in Nigeria.Employment for the youths is a major challenge and those who want to create job cannot find favourable environment for businesses to thrive."

"One year after President Tinubu took over the mantle of leadership, where are we as a nation? Many youths are fleeing the country the "Japa" syndrome, just because of the hardship in our dear country.Our roads in the west, north, south and east of this country are still as bad as anything and are more of death trap. Little will one wonder that there are so many accidents with many people dying almost on daily basis."

"Till now government workers in Nigeria have not received pay rise despite that many of them cannot take home living wage.instead of this administration to take critical look at policies before formulating them, they just roll out policies and allow market forces to control them."

He expressed dismay over the monumental corruption issues that were unaddressed properly, pointing out that there is no country that can succeed anywhere in the world where there is no adherence to the rule of law and where corruption is allowed.

"One year after Mr President was sworn in, none of our refineries is working, despite the promise last year that Port Harcourt refinery was going to kick off before the end of the year. The year has ended and another year is going half way, none of our refineries is working."

"It doesn't mean that there is nothing to give kudos to this administration for. It's kudos for releasing, Omoyele Sowore. And I am seizing this opportunity to call on the government to also release Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of IPOB. Because there is no point holding Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in custody."

"We must also commend the fact that democracy is stable in our nation. For stabilizing democracy, this administration should also be commended," he said.