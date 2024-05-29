Nigeria: Lawmakers Arrive As Nass Gets Set to Receive Tinubu

29 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gift Chapiodekina,Abuja

The National Assembly is set to receive President Bola Tinubu as the nation marks 25 years of unbroken democracy.

Lawmakers are seen arriving the House of Representatives chamber, venue of the Joint sitting.

This is in spite of the confusion generated by the statements from two presidential spokesmen.

Security is top notch as staff on duty are screened before being allowed into the complex.

The complex also wears a new look with a welcoming banner strategically placed at the entrance at the White House, where the two Chambers are located.

Banners highlighting past and present leaders of the two chambers are also conspicuously displayed.

