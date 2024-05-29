Nigeria: Tenure Expiration - Nominate Deputies That'll Succeed You - FG Tells Varsity VCs

29 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed the National Universities Commission to inform all the Vice-Chancellors whose tenure will be completed soon to nominate through the recommendation of the Senate a Deputy Vice-Chancellor that will oversee the office of the Vice-Chancellor in a temporary capacity.

The government said the Governing Council after inauguration would appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor for a period not less than six months during which the Council will commence the process of appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellor.

The directive was contained in a memo from the Federal Ministry of Education, dated May 28, 2024, to the NUC Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki.

The memo was signed by Mrs R.G. Ilyasu, Director, University Education, on behalf of the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman.

It reads, "I am directed to inform you to kindly disseminate the following information to all the Vice-Chancellors whose tenure will be completed soon:

"To nominate through the recommendation of the Senate a Deputy Vice- Chancellor that will oversee the office of the Vice-Chancellor in a temporary capacity.

"The Governing Council after inauguration would appoint an Acting Vice- Chancellor for a period not less than 6 months during which the Council will commence the process of appointing a substantive Vice-Chancellor.

"Please, accept the assurances of my warm regards and consideration."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.