Ghana: NDC's Allegations Against a-G Are Manipulated Facts and Distorted Narratives - NPP

Jakpa testified in court that the Attorney-General had engaged him multiple times, even at odd hours, to incriminate the first accused and Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

The National Organiser of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Henry Nana Boakye has said the audio recording of the conversation between Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame and Richard Jakpa released by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was manipulated and edited to tarnish Dame's image.

At a press conference on Tuesday, May 28, the NPP dismissed the NDC's accusations of perjury and professional misconduct against the Attorney-General, based on a 16-minute phone conversation recording between Jakpa and Godfred Dame on the ongoing ambulance purchase trial involving the NDC's Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

"The much talked about tape was released today. Clearly, you could see it was doctored, it is a manipulated tape. It is a cut and pieced together tape, thrown out to create a certain impression and we are here to respond to these evil-minded persons," Nana Boakye said.

This comment follows claims by the third accused, Richard Jakpa, that the Attorney-General had previously approached him to help build a case against the former Deputy Finance Minister.

