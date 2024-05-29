Liberia's Female Under-20 Battles Guinea Today in 3rd Place Match

29 May 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C Walker

Monrovia — Famata Dean's Liberia Under 20 girls' team will face Guinea in their quest to return home from the West African Football Union U-20 tournament in Senegal with silverware.

The Liberian team has been in hot form at the WAFU women's U-20 tournament securing three wins in their group matches.

Lone Star Women's U-20 team beat Sierra Leone and Mauritian 7-0 each and secured 2-0 win over today's opponent Guinea to progress to the Semifinal but was unfortunate to book a place in the final on Monday night.

The team guided by Former Liberia international Famata Dean lost to Guinea Bissau 3-1 on penalty shootout in their semifinal match in the ongoing Female Wafu Zone A Competition in Dakar Senegal.

Liberia who scored 16 goals in three matches just couldn't maintain her lead after playmaker Jessica Quachie got the match opener from a spot kick in the seventy-nine minutes, as the Bissau girls got the equalizer in less than five minutes to take the match to penalty kick.

With high hope, the girls fought to reach the final but their penalties weren't good enough to beat the Bissau keeper who made several unbelievable saves during the match.

Guinea Bissau proved to be too strong for the Liberian girls who were not physical.

Liberia had a goal disallowed for offside after a rebounded ball was placed at the back of the net.

With all hopes lost for the Liberian team that had their target on winning the tournament, they will not turn their focus on winning the third place as consolation.

Guinea, who lost to Liberia in the first game of the group stage were beaten in the semifinal by host Senegal 4-0, but will approach Wednesday's match with all they have as they avenge their 2-0 defeat against Liberia.

As both countries clash for the third-place trophy, the match is expected to be interesting.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.