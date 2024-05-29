Liberia: Margibi Stakeholders Express Anger Over Senate Pro-Tempore Alleged Interference to Undo Margibi Local County Appointments

Margibi County — Prominent stakeholders of Margibi County have voiced their disapproval of the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate (Senator, Grand Bassa County) Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence's recent decision to reportedly revert the earlier appointments of Margibi County local officials made by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

It can be recalled, that Pres. Boakai on April 23, 2024, nominated several sons and daughters of Margibi County to complete the county local administration nominations including the County Development Officer, County Administrative Officer, County Finance Officer, City Mayors, Districts, and Township Commissioners, among many others.

Since then, their confirmations have been delayed due to reported lobbying by some supporters of Unity Party (UP) in the county who have requested Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence to use her influence to undo the President's earlier nominations and revert to nominating people of like mind that would champion her 2029 presidential bid at the level of the county.

Impeccable sources have confided in FrontPage Africa that in a bid to finalize the discussion to nullify the earlier nominations and suggest their preferred individuals, Pro-Tempore Lawrence last Wednesday had a meeting in Monrovia at a local resort with some supporters of Unity Party (UP) headed by former Margibi County Superintendent Levi Z. Piah.

The move has ignited widespread anger and frustration among local residents and leaders who perceive it as unwarranted interference in Margibi County's affairs.

Pro-Tempore Karnga-Lawrence who hails from Grand Bassa County has faced backlash for what many see as overstepping her boundaries by intervening in the governance of Margibi County.

Many of the stakeholders who wished to remain anonymous said the decision of Pro-Tempore Karnga-Lawrence to conspire with few to reverse the appointments made by President Boakai should be condemned by all well-meaning Margibians.

In a series of statements, the various stakeholders including community leaders, civil society groups, and youth leaders have expressed their dismay at Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence's actions. They argue that her alleged interference undermines the democratic process and disregards the will of Pres. Boakai.

"Margibians consider such action as devilish and undermining to the Rescue Mission and the ordinary Margibians. We, Margibians are pleased with all those nominated. So, any action of withdrawing those already nominated will be strongly rejected, and I can assure you of unspecified action. While we understand Senator Lawrence's action is meant to satisfy her 2029 political quest, we also want to alarm that it is meant to stir up tensions within our county," Emmanuel K. Tokpah, Chairperson of Patriotic Rescuers of Margibi stated.

Continuing, Tokpah stated: "If Senator Lawrence cannot assist the rescuers, let her distance herself from Margibi politics. The Patriotic Rescuers of Margibi therefore thank the President, His Excellency Joseph N. Boakai for nominating these bright minds to spearhead the activities of the local government of Margibi County".

The Margibi County stakeholders noted that all those nominated are qualified Margibians and must be given the chance to serve the people of Margibi and Liberia and admonished Pro-Tempore to desist from meddling in the affairs of Margibi and allow the President's will to prevail.

Meanwhile, attempts to reach her for comment have been met with silence, as all efforts to solicit her side of the story proved futile.