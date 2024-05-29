Liberia: Growth Accelerator Launches 4th Cohort Applications

29 May 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
press release

On Tuesday 28 May, 10 am, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Growth Accelerator Liberia is launching Cohort - IV of the Micro-Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) at the Ministry of Commerce & Industry Conference Room. The launching will include the signing and renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the International Bank Liberia Limited (IBLL), United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia, Bloom Bank Africa and Ecobank Liberia Ltd as investment partners to the programme.

Implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Accountability Lab (iCampus), the UNDP Growth Accelerator business development competition is entering its fourth year with support for post-revenue-generating businesses, expanding to cover agricultural cooperatives and forest-based enterprises.

This year, fifty-seven (57) MSMEs in the categories of general, forest-based enterprises and agricultural cooperatives will be recruited and benefit from capacity building, coaching/mentorship and co-financing grants ranging from USD 10,000, USD 20,000, and USD 40,000.

