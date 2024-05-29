Nigeria: Alleged Terrorism - Court Discharges Miyetti Allah President

29 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, discharged the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Kore, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, of an alleged terrorism charge filed against him by the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).

Justice Inyang Ekwo, in a short ruling, discharged Bodejo after counsel for the AGF, Aderonke Imana, moved an oral application for the withdrawal of the three-count charge.

Upon resumed hearing, Imana informed the court that she had an oral application.

The lawyer said the application was pursuant to Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015.

She said the request was further predicated on the power of the AGF under Section 174 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

"Consequently, the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation has instructed me to withdraw this charge against the defendant in the interest of justice.

"That is our humble application, my lord," she said.

Bodejo's lawyer, Ahmed Raji, SAN, did not oppose the application.

The senior lawyer thanked the AGF, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, for his "magnanimous gesture."

"We urge your lordship to discharge the accused person under the sections refers to by the prosecutor," Raji said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.