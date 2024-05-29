Nigeria: NAF Kills 30 Terrorists in Borno, Katsina

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said no fewer than 30 terrorists have been killed in airstrikes conducted in Kankara local government area of Katsina State and Tumbun Fulani near Lake Chad in Borno State.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet said the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji on 27 May 2024 conducted airstrikes around Bakai, Bakarya, and Yartsintsiya bandits hideouts in Kankara local government area of Katsina State.

AVM Gabkwet said the airstrikes targeted terrorists loyal to notorious terrorist kingpin known as Babura.

He said credible intelligence received after the strike revealed that about 30 terrorists were confirmed to have been neutralised.

He added, "It was also confirmed that Babura narrowly escaped being eliminated, while most of his foot soldiers were not so lucky".

He added that similar air strikes were also carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai the same day at Tumbun Fulani, near Lake Chad, against terrorists at a once abandoned hideout.

AVM Gabkwet said the strikes were authorised after Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions "observed a pattern that was consistent with the relocation of terrorists to new hideouts and movement their logistics."

He recalled that the same location was struck by NAF aircraft on 26 and 28 September 2023 with several terrorists eliminated and their logistics and mobilities destroyed.

"That these remnant of terrorists have returned to their once-destroyed enclave, is indicative of the successes being recorded by both air and ground troops in flushing them out of their various hideouts," he said.