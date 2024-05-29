Nigeria: Tinubu Arrives National Assembly, Won't Address Joint Session

29 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

The motorcade of the president arrived at the National Assembly at 11:57 a.m. after over three hours of waiting by the lawmakers.

President Bola Tinubu has arrived at the National Assembly Complex as part of his itinerary to commemorate the 25 years of unbroken democracy.

The president is, however, yet to enter the chamber, though, the lawmakers are set for his arrival.

Shortly after the arrival of the motorcade, the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, alongside the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, entered the chamber.

Mr Akpabio announced that the president would not address the chamber but listen to the Old National Anthem. He urged the lawmakers to download the new anthem.

