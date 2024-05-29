Nigeria: Why Tinubu Declined to Address Joint Session of National Assembly - Speaker

29 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen said all activities to mark the Democracy Day will be held on 12 June.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, says President Bola Tinubu declined to address the joint session of the National Assembly because all activities to mark the Democracy Day will be held on 12 June.

Mr Tajudeen said it was the House that goofed in inviting the president to address a joint session, stating that the lawmakers have been "corrected by the president".

He stated that the president will only flag off the Old National Anthem which has come into effect with the signing of the controversial National Anthem Bill.

The Speaker said the president would not address the House and announced the cancellation of any address by the two presiding officers.

The former administration of President Muhammadu Buhari declared 12 June as Democracy Day in 2018.

Before then, democracy was celebrated on 29 May when democratic governance was restored in Nigeria.

Details later...

