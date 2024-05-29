Nigeria: Tinubu Signs Old National Anthem Bill Into Law

Premium Times
29 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

President Bola Tinubu has signed the National Anthem bill seeking to return the old national anthem 'Nigeria, We hail thee' into law.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio announced this at the joint sitting of the Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu who addressed the lawmakers, said he will soon bring the 2024 Supplementary bill.

In his welcome address, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio said the President only stopped over to greet the lawmakers since he came to Commission the National Assembly Library.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, apologized for the misinformation earlier passed on the visit of the President said it was a mistake on the part of the National Assembly and he apologized about it.

"The president has said that what ever speech we have to give should be shifted to June 12 which is democracy day, so to this effect the president will come flag off the recitation of the new National anthem after giving accent to it and will the after proceed to other important engagement."

Details later...

