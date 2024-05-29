Nigeria: I'll Present Supplementary Budget Soon - Tinubu

President Tinubu urged members of the parliament to be united and see themselves as brothers and sisters despite the political, ethnic and religious differences.

President Bola Tinubu has said his administration will soon present the supplementary budget for the 2024 fiscal year.

President Tinubu stated this at the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

His speech lasted for about seven minutes.

Although the president mentioned "2024 appropriation" when he was talking about the presentation of the budget, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, immediately corrected him by saying, "2024 supplementary budget".

"I will soon bring the 2024 Appropriation Bill; that is just for your information," President Tinubu said before he was corrected.

"But we must nourish this democracy, build this nation so that the future of our great-grandchildren will be sure of prosperity, development and progress," he added.

Supplementary budget means a budget approved in situations where the revenue budget appropriated for activities of the government to be carried out in a fiscal year is not sufficient or where a budget is required for an activity of the government to which budget is not appropriated or where the expenditure budget appropriated for any activity is not sufficient.

The president presented the 2023 supplementary budget on 31 October and the 2024 budget in November.

Brotherhood

President Tinubu urged members of the parliament to be united and see themselves as brothers and sisters despite the political, ethnic and religious differences.

"You see, this is our diversity representing all parts and how we blend to be brothers and sisters.

"Without this House, probably I may not find the path to the presidency. I started from here, and that is why I am giving my respect this morning to you. Please continue to collaborate, work together, build our country.

"We have no other choice. It is our nation. No one, No age, no other institution or personality will help us unless we do it ourselves.

"No amount of aid may be coming from foreign countries or any other nation. They take care of themselves first. So let us work together to build our nation, not only for us but for generations yet unborn," the president added.