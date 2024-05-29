Somalia: Intense Clashes Erupt Between Al-Shabaab and Daesh in Eastern Puntland

VOA
Puntland, Somalia
29 May 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Bosaso — In a recent turn of events, heavy fighting broke out between the militant groups Al-Shabaab and Daesh in the Galgala mountains, located in the eastern region of Puntland.

The battle, which lasted for several hours, was marked by the use of various types of weapons, the sounds of which could be heard from far and wide.

Both Al-Shabaab and Daesh suffered significant losses in terms of casualties and injuries. However, the exact number of fatalities and wounded remains unclear due to the ongoing conflict and the difficulty in obtaining accurate information from the region.

The Galgala mountains are of strategic importance to both groups, as they provide a stronghold from which to launch attacks and a base for their operations. The ongoing conflict between these two factions has added another layer of complexity to the already volatile situation in the region.

Both Al-Shabaab and Daesh are at odds with the Puntland administration, which has so far been unable to dislodge them from the Galgala mountains. The administration's efforts to end the presence of these groups in the area have been met with resistance, leading to a prolonged and tense situation.

The recent clashes have only served to heighten tensions in the eastern region of Puntland, with reports of increased movements and activities from both sides. The situation remains highly volatile, with the potential for further violence and instability in the area.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.