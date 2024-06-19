Somalia: Somali Army Launches New Maneuver Against Al-Shabaab in Hiran Region

Bula Burde, Somalia — In a significant development in the ongoing conflict against Al-Shabaab, the Somali National Army (SNA) has initiated a new military movement in the areas surrounding the Buulo-Burde district of the Hiran region.

The operation aims to launch a fresh campaign to liberate areas still under the control of the militant group and to reclaim the entire region from their influence.

Senior officers leading the SNA forces have expressed their unwavering commitment to the mission, vowing to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to rid Hiran of Al-Shabaab. The offensive comes as part of a broader strategy to weaken the militant group's hold on the region and restore peace and stability.

Members of the Somali Parliament, hailing from the Hiran region, have thrown their support behind the SNA forces and local clan militias involved in the operation. They have urged the troops to continue their efforts until the region is completely free from the threat of Al-Shabaab.

Hiran remains a key battleground in the war against Al-Shabaab, with government forces and local clan fighters engaged in a relentless struggle to defeat the militant group. The success of this new offensive could be a crucial turning point in the conflict, signaling a significant shift in the balance of power.

The international community continues to closely monitor the situation in Somalia, with many countries and organizations providing support to the Somali government in its fight against terrorism. The outcome of this operation could have far-reaching implications for the future of the country and its people.

As the SNA forces and local militias press forward in their offensive, the people of Hiran and the rest of Somalia hold their breath, hoping for a decisive victory against Al-Shabaab and a step towards a more peaceful and stable future.