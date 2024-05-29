Nigeria: Tinubu Makes U-Turn, Addresses Lawmakers for Seven Minutes 'Out of Respect'

29 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Bakare Majeed

President Tinubu addressed the joint sitting for about seven minutes before, touching on the newly signed into law National Anthem Bill.

After several confusing statements and signals, President Bola Tinubu briefly addressed the joint session of the National Assembly, after initially declining to do so.

The president addressed the session for about seven minutes before, touching on the newly signed into law National Anthem Bill.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who had earlier announced that the president would not brief the lawmakers, appealed to the president to briefly speak to them before doing a "waka pass", a term used predominantly when an actor does not say anything in a movie scene, but just walks by.

Mr Akpabio had said the president would only address Nigerians on 12 June but would only do "waka pass".Following the appeal, the president talked about theTinubu the planned 2024 supplementary budget and sustaining democracy.

"We must not risk this democracy. Build this democracy so that the future of our children will be productive and prosperous," Mr Tinubu said.

Details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.