Ghana: Anti-LGBTQ Lawsuits - Judicial Service Grants Full Media Coverage in Letter to Press Corps

Previously, the Supreme Court allowed cameras in the courtroom to cover the very first proceedings of the case earlier this month.

The Judicial Service has granted the press full access to cover proceedings in the anti-LGBTQ lawsuits before the Supreme Court and High Court.

In a letter on Tuesday to the Judicial Press Corps, the Director of Communication at the Judicial Service, Mr. J. R. Ampong-Fosu said both TV and Radio media outlets have been granted access - meaning cameras which are not unusually allowed in courtrooms are permissible this time.

"Reference instructions from Management of the Judicial Service of Ghana regarding the public interest in cases on the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bils 2024 (the "Bill"), permission has been granted for the media (including Radio and Television) to have full access to the relevant courts to undertake a coverage of all proceedings in those cases concerning the Bill," the statement said.

Plaintiffs, Richard Dela Sky and gender activist, Dr. Amanda Odoi are seeking to have Ghana's highest court stop Parliament from submitting the bill to the President for signing, as well as declare its nullity among many other demands.

At the High Court, one Mr. Boama Sefa sued the Speaker of Parliament and that case is expected to be heard on June 3, 2024.

Another similar case by Prince Obiri-Korang, a law lecturer at the University of Ghana has also been granted full media coverage.