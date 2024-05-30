Nigeria: Govt Intervenes in Case of Nigerian Students Facing Deportation in UK Varsity

The Federal Government has intervened to address deportation orders issued against Nigerian students at Teesside University in the United Kingdom.

A delegation to be led by a representative of the Nigerian Embassy in the United Kingdom (UK), Christian Okeke, and leaders of the Nigerian Students' Union in UK is expected to meet with the management of Teesside University to seek resolution.

The decision was made following a virtual meeting attended by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM, Okeke, Mr. Yemi Soile, President of the Nigerian Students Union UK, and affected students.

During the meeting, NIDCOM Chairman appealed to the students to stay calm and avoid taking matters into their own hands, while urging the University to ensure fairness and justice for the students.

NiDCOM spokesperson Abdur-Rahman Balogun confirmed the planned intervention in a statement on Wednesday.

Recall Vanguard reported that some Nigerian students at the school were sent packing following their inability to pay tuition fees as a result of forex shortages.

The students were blocked from their studies and reported to the Home Office after the value of Nigeria's naira plummeted, wiping out their savings.