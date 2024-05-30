Ghana: Elections 2024 - 'I Will Cut Govt Expenditure and Increase Salaries', Bawumia Promises.

Bawumia has pledged to cut government expenditure and put in measures to increase salaries of workers.

The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the Trades Union Congress (TUC) leadership that he will cut government expenditure and increase workers' salaries.

Bawumia made this promise during a meeting with TUC leaders in Accra on May 29, 2024, to gather ideas for his manifesto.

"I am very key on reducing government expenditure so that the fiscal space will be created to increase in the salaries of workers," Bawumia promised.

Bawumia stressed his plans to support industries, addressing complaints about high utility tariffs, and assured the import of solar panels to meet the country's power demand.

"When we talk about two thousand megawatts we are talking about a whole lot of solar panels, so Ghana should not just import solar panels, the technology exists for us to manufacture solar panels in Ghana," he said.

The Secretary General of the TUC, Yaw Baah promised their dedication to collaborate with the upcoming government on its job creation policies.

Recently, the TUC has been complaining of excessive tax and the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar affecting their operations.

Flagbearer of the biggest opposition party NDC and the leader of The New Force Nana Kwame Bediako have also met the TUC.