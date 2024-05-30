Nigeria: NASS, Tinubu Synergy Yielding Results - Reps Deputy Spokesperson

"President Tinubu's approach to legislative matters has fostered a collaborative environment, encouraging open dialogue and constructive engagement between the executive and legislative arms of government."

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, says the synergy between the National Assembly and President Bola Tinubu is yielding results.

Mr Agbese stated this on Wednesday after the joint session of the National Assembly attended by President Tinubu.

He noted that the proactive approach of the president has helped to maintain the cordial ties.

Mr Tinubu attended the joint session of the National Assembly for the flag-off of the National Anthem.

"President Tinubu's approach to legislative matters has fostered a collaborative environment, encouraging open dialogue and constructive engagement between the executive and legislative arms of government," Mr Agbese said.

"This synergy has yielded significant benefits, including the swift passage and signing of crucial bills that address pressing national issues.

"As a parliamentarian, I have witnessed first-hand the president's commitment to democratic principles and his willingness to listen to diverse perspectives.

"His door has always been open to constructive feedback and suggestions, demonstrating a genuine desire to serve the best interests of our nation," he said.

Speaking on the National Anthem Act, Mr Agbese said the old anthem represents the old glory and brings a sense of nostalgia.

"I'm particularly thrilled with the return to our old national anthem as a major step towards the country's return to glory days. This was an era of prosperity; when the economy worked, infrastructure was in top shape, agriculture was still the in thing, and our educational system was among the best.

"This anthem, with its familiar lyrics and stirring melody, evokes a sense of nostalgia and patriotism in the hearts of many Nigerians. It reminds us of our history, our struggles, and our triumphs. Its return is a welcome move that resonates with citizens from all walks of life.

"The old national anthem is more than just a song; it symbolises our shared values and aspirations. Its lyrics speak to our collective desire for unity, peace, and progress. It reminds us of the sacrifices made by our founding fathers and the struggles of our national heroes.

"In a country as diverse as ours, the national anthem is one of the few things that binds us together. It's a common thread that runs through our collective fabric, reminding us of our shared identity and purpose," he said.

Mr Agbese, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Tinubu's party, also commended the president for the speedy passage of some of the bills passed by the National Assembly.

"In just one year, he said President Tinubu has demonstrated an unwavering dedication to signing bills into law in record time, showcasing his administration's responsiveness to the needs of citizens," he said.

Mr Tinubu is celebrating one year in office, though he ordered a low-key celebration.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 4,500 Nigerians were killed and 7,000 kidnapped in his first year as president.

Over the past one year, the National Assembly has passed dozens of resolutions on security without significant changes.