Nigeria: 'Our National Anthem Is Gone', More Reactions Trail Tinubu's New Law

More reactions have trailed the bill President Bola Tinubu signed into law on Wednesday morning.

With the new law, 'Arise, O Compatriots', composed by Pa Ben Odiase, will give way for 'Nigeria, we hail Thee', an anthem which Nigeria was composed by a Briton, Lilian Jean William. It was used from 1960 till 1978.

While some persons are in support of the change, several others described it as glaring mispriority.

One of the persons who kicked against it is former Minister of Education, who vowed to continue singing the repealed one as anthem.

Also, former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri, who is now a supporter of Tinubu, questioned the rationality behind the action.

"My heart is very heavy about Nigeria right now because, in my opinion, we just took a giant step backwards in our national journey. Now, do not get me wrong, I support the current economic policies of my country. Fuel subsidy removal and Naira flotation are necessary policies that any lover of Nigeria should adhere to regardless of party affiliation.

"One of the most unnecessary acts of governance in Nigeria in recent times is the law returning the old National Anthem. First of all, there was nothing wrong with the existing anthem. Secondly, with all of the multifaceted issues we face, it seems like we have a lack of priorities, when we major on such a settled issue as an anthem.

"To me, it looks like a step backwards to discard the 'Arise, O Compatriots' National Anthem written by a collective of young Nigerians, including John A. Ilechukwu, Eme Etim Akpan, B. A. Ogunnaike, Sota Omoigui and P. O. Aderibigbe in 1978, for 'Nigeria, We Hail Thee', written by an English woman, Lillian Jean Williams."

Below are other comments:

X user @AMTanimu wrote: "Besides SUBSIDY IS GONE, our National Anthem is gone too."

@Wifiney1 said: "I have not finished thinking of the important pertinent things it is to sing the anthem. How does the anthem help the common man on the street? How does it help people that can barely afford a meal a day? How does this improve the life of the common man?"

@EkhatorFestus05: "Can this government take fuel prices back to the old price too."

@iamcollinsopara: "This is outrageous! With all the pressing issues like hunger, poverty and insecurity, reintroducing the old national anthem is a waste of time and resources. Our leaders are clearly out of touch with the real needs of the Nigerian people."

@CFCrealist_: "An interesting anthem, great lyrics, but unfortunately a lie."

On Facebook, Habib Jibrin Yanchibi, said: "This is a misplaced priority and irrelevant to Nigerians at this critical time. Majority of Nigerians are suffering and battling on how to survive and you come up with what is irrelevant to them. Replicating History!!! Who National Anthem epp! Better focus on what will be beneficial to Nigeria and Nigerians."

Julius Chidera wrote: "Mr President, there is no light, the price of fuel is still high, the value of naira is going down, prices of food are still going higher, the people are weeping and 29th is our one year anniversary so what do we give the citizens to cheer them on?

"Tinubu: Let's give them the old national anthem, it will solve everything."

Pst Paul Emeka: "They just use the old national anthem to cover their one year woe because they have nothing to present. I just said my observation but if you come to attack me in the comments section may your life be run the way APC is running Nigeria."

Aperire Bukola Olabiyi Ijoba: "Imagine the Senate and House of Rep Adopt and Pass the Bill of changing National Anthem within 10days.Kaiii I hail Thee oooo."

Ojuolape Akindayomi Oluyemi: "Since the Anthem was composed in 1960 by the British expatriate and now adopted ,the government should also change our Naira to Pounds."

On Instagram, a user, @mbtukur11 posted: "Other countries are advancing in cutting edge technology, infrastructure and space technology. Nigeria is moving backwards to the 1960 anthem.

"The Senate and House of Representatives have nothing upstairs to give ,they are not aware of the problems of this country nor the solutions.. I don't think there is a single person who has time to memorize this national anthem."

@fredmonie: "They left an anthem composed by a Nigerian just to adopt the one that was written by our colonizers. What a time to be a Nigerian."

@chimaobi_mo: "Nigeria is retrogressive in every aspect. Everything about this country is moving backward."

@daniel_kelvinv: "The sad truth is another government will come and then revert back again. Why do we give things that don't bring solutions to any of our problems so much attention? Could it be the lack of ideas?"

@abujabigbaby: "When will they sit like this and talk about the insecurity of the country??? When? Nigerians bleed everyday and this is what is more important?"