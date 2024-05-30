Nigeria: Respect Kano Govt's Autonomy in Managing Its Traditional Institutions, CISLAC Ed Charges Govt

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has expressed deep concern over the ongoing power tussle involving the reinstated Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the dethroned Emir, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. CISLAC warns that these developments threaten to plunge Kano State into chaos and anarchy, undermining the peace and stability of the broader Northern Nigeria region.

The Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, issued a stern warning against any attempts to exploit the situation to declare a state of emergency in Kano State. He stated, "Such actions are viewed as reckless and unnecessary provocations that could dismantle over 1,000 years of Kano's political heritage."

CISLAC notes with alarm that the court ruling, which security operatives are relying on, facilitated the controversial return of Emir Aminu Bayero. This ruling was issued by a judge who is currently out of the country and not in office.

"This situation raises significant concerns about the legitimacy and appropriateness of the court order," Rafsanjani said. "The reliance on what CISLAC describes as a 'kangaroo court order' to justify the police and other security operatives invasion of Kano State is deeply troubling and exacerbates tensions."

The statement further asserts that the state government holds the constitutional power to appoint and confirm traditional leaders, including the Emir. "The attempt to usurp this power and push the state into a state of anarchy is unacceptable," Rafsanjani emphasized. "CISLAC firmly believes that the autonomy of the Kano State Government in managing its traditional institutions must be respected to avoid further conflict."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

CISLAC urges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to resist any attempts by desperate politicians to disrupt the peace and harmony currently prevailing in Kano State. "The federal government must not allow itself to be used as a tool to further political interests that jeopardize the stability of the state and region," Rafsanjani warned.

As a staunch advocate for democracy and peace, CISLAC stands firmly against any form of violence and abuse of institutional power in Kano State. The organization calls on all relevant authorities to prioritize dialogue and lawful processes in resolving this crisis.

"Progress in Kano is synonymous with progress in Northern Nigeria. The current turmoil threatens to reverse the significant strides made towards development in the region," Rafsanjani noted. "Concerned citizens and stakeholders must come together to preserve the integrity and progress of Kano State."

CISLAC reiterates its commitment to promoting democracy, peace, and stability in Nigeria. The organization calls for an immediate, peaceful resolution of the current conflict and urges all parties to respect the rule of law and the rights of the Kano State Government.