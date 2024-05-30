Ghana: 184 On Death Row in Ghana - Amnesty Int'l Report

Total of 184 convicts are on death row in Ghana as at April this year, according to Amnesty International's World Human Rights 2023 report.

The tally increased from last year's 180 after four persons were sentenced to death during the first quarter of this year.

The report, in relation to Ghana, focuses on witchcraft accusations, women's and girls' rights, sexual minority rights, excessive use of force, right to health and environmental issues.

The report, which was launched in Accra, yesterday, indicated that the convicts included seven women and 10 foreign nationals.

The event attracted stakeholders, including government officials, members of parliament, and representatives from civil society organisations (CSOs), political party representatives and queen mothers.

Discussing the report, Board Vice Chairman of Amnesty International Ghana, Charity Batuure, said although Ghana had taken steps to abolish the death penalty, there was the need for concrete steps to ensure its complete abolition.

She explained that, while Ghana had not carried out any executions since 1993, it was critical that the government commute the death sentences of those on death row to life sentences.

Director of Amnesty International, Genevieve Partington, reiterated the need for Ghana to promote human rights, democracy and justice, particularly during electioneering.

She commended Ghana for its efforts in decriminalising attempted suicide and amending the Criminal Offences Act, to provide medical and psychological assistance to individuals, who attempt to take their own lives.

Ms Partington also applauded the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, which marked a significant step towards a more humane drug policy.

She called on the government to reintroduce the bill criminalising witchcraft accusations and prioritise the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill aimed at increasing women's participation in public office.

Ms Partington urged the media, state actors and civil society organisations to collaborate efforts in addressing human rights concerns.

She expressed concern over the President's refusal to sign the Armed Forces Amendment Bill.

Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, said the government would take the necessary steps to implement the recommendationsin the report.

Mr Joseph Whittal, Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), called on the President and Parliament to resolveall constitutional conflicts that had delayed the signing of the revised Criminal Offences Act.

Mr Whittal urged the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to ensure passage of the Affirmative Action Bill before the end of his term in office.

The former President, John Dramani Mahama, in a statement read on his behalf, pledge to commute the death sentences of all 184 convicts on death row to life imprisonment.

Additionally, he said, if re-elected, his government would review the provision on death penalty in Ghana's criminal offenses act.