Nigeria: Biafra Day - Police Deploy Special Squad to Schools, Offices in Anambra

The Anambra State Police command has deployed its operatives of Schools Protection Squad (SPS) to institutions ahead of the May 30 sit at home ordered by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to mark the Biafra Day.

Although the Anambra State government has not made any official pronouncement on the sit at home, the state police command said an Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Operation Department of the command would lead the squad.

Unofficially, heads of the various departments in the state secretariat warned workers of the consequences of absenting themselves from work in the guise of Biafra Day.

To ensure that the state is properly secured, the Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Obono Itam yesterday complemented the Joint Security Force comprising of the Army, Navy, Civil Defense, and other sister agencies to address any security concern, especially against those enforcing illegal sit at home in the state.

The CP specifically directed the squad to ensure the safety of students who are currently sitting for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) which would start on May 30th, 2024 nationwide.

According to the CP, the special squad was designed to protect the schools, students, and institutional infrastructure.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Tochukwu Ikenga, said in a statement that members of the squad have been equipped with relevant assets and advanced training to effectively respond to security challenges facing educational institutions.

"The personnel have been dispatched and tasked to intensify robust patrols around schools and vulnerable institutions in all the locations in the state," Ikenga said.

While wishing the candidates sitting for the exams success the PPRO advised them to be of good behavior, urging them to report any security-related incident to security agencies.