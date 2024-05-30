Nigeria: NAF Air Strikes Kill 30 Terrorists in Katsina, Borno

The Nigerian Air Force said, yesterday, that air strikes carried out by its fighter aircraft on Tuesday in Bakai, and Bakarya, and Yartsintsiya bandit's hideouts in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State successfully eliminated 30 terrorists

Director of NAF Public Relations, Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet said the air strikes were undertaken by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji in Northwest, adding that it eliminated several terrorists loyal to notorious terrorist kingpin known as Babura.

He said: "Credible intelligence received after the strike revealed that no fewer than 30 terrorists were confirmed to have been neutralized.

"It was also confirmed that Babura narrowly escaped being eliminated, while most of his foot soldiers were not so lucky.

"Similar air strikes were also carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on the same day at Tumbun Fulani, near Lake Chad, against terrorists at a once abandoned hideout.

"The strikes were authourised after Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions observed a pattern that was consistent with the relocation of terrorists to new hideouts and movement their logistics.

"Recall that this same location was struck by NAF aircraft on September 26 and 28, 2023, with several terrorists eliminated and their logistics and mobilities destroyed.

"That these remnant of terrorists have returned to their once-destroyed enclave, is indicative of the successes being recorded by both air and ground troops in flushing them out of their various hideouts."