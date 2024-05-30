Nigeria: Govt Withdraws Terrorism Charge Against Miyetti Allah's Leader, Bodejo

Abuja — The Federal Government, yesterday, withdrew the three-count terrorism charge it entered against the detained President of Miyetti, Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo.

Bodejo was arrested at the Miyetti Allah's office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, shortly after he unveiled a vigilante group.

Federal Government alleged that he established an ethnic militia in Nasarawa State, adding that the defendant was involved in the management of activities connected with acts that were prejudicial to national security and public safety.

It told the court that Bodejo provided material support, assistance and transportation for activities connected with acts of terrorism, contrary to Sections 29, 2(3)(g}(xii) and 12(a) and Section 2(3)(g)(xii), and 13 (2)(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The defendant has been in custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA, since January 23, though the trial court had on March 22, okayed his detention.

Based on an affidavit filed by Federal Government, the court, on May 27, refused to release the defendant on bail, though it ordered an accelerated hearing of the charge against him.

However, when the case was called up, yesterday, for the commencement of the hearing, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, applied to withdraw the charge.

A lawyer from the office of the AGF, Mrs. Aderonke Imana, moved an oral application for the withdrawal of the case.

Bodejo's team of lawyers led by Mr. Ahmed Raji, SAN, said they were not opposed to Federal Government's decision to terminate further proceedings in the matter, even as they thanked the AGF for his "magnanimous gesture."

In a brief ruling, trial Justice Inyang Ekwo discharged the defendant of the allegations against him.