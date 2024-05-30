Nigeria: Fire Guts Tejuosho Wooden Market in Lagos

Lagos — Property worth millions of naira was, yesterday, destroyed when fire gutted several wooden shanties at the Tejuosho Market, Yaba area of Lagos State.

No life was lost in the inferno.

According to the traders, the fire broke out at the market located along Tejuosho Canal, comprising shops and residential buildings about 12.30p.m.

It was gathered that the fire started in one of the rooms where a member of the community had left food on the gas cooker unattended.

The fire quickly spread to several wooden blocks along the canal, throwing the entire area in confusion as residents ran for their lives.

Emergency responders present to battle the inferno include Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA; Lagos Fire Service, Nigeria Police, NPF; and Lagos Neighbourhood Security Watch, among others.

Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, and Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, said the situation had been put under control, while the rescue mission was ongoing.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, "Upon arrival at the scene, it was discovered that several wooden shanties along Tejuosho canal were gutted by fire.

"Fire combat is ongoing to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings like NTA, Oba Tejuosho House and other residential estates in the environ. Rescue operation ongoing."