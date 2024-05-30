Nigeria: How We Injected N309bn Into Economy - Agriculture Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, has said the ministry has injected an "estimated value of N309 billion" into the country's economy.

Sen Kyari stated this during his talking points presentation on the sectoral update marking the one year anniversary of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 'Renewed Hope Agenda.'

The minister described the launch of the dry season farming with cultivation of 118,657 hectares of wheat in 15 states as very successful, adding that "107,429 wheat farmers" received inputs resulting in output of 474,628 metric tons.

This, according to the minister, resulted in the "estimated value of N309 billion being 'injected into the economy."

Kyari said Jigawa State has produced more than 50,000 metric tons of wheat, which is above the 40,000 target earlier estimated for the state.

Speaking on the ministry's response to the persistent food inflation, he listed the measures taken to boost production to include distribution of 60,432 tons of improved seeds, 887,255 tons of seedlings, 501,726 litres of agrochemicals, 62,328.5 tons of inorganic fertiliser, 1,000kg fungicide, and 33,200 number of equipment to farmers across different value chains to enhance production.

With regard to livestock production and animal health, Kyari said the administration has established 6 micro earth dams and 8 boreholes, 164 milk collection centres, 8 cottage feed mills and 7 livestock centres.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others include the "facilitation of 14,926,469 vaccinations for animals and artificial insemination of 2095 animals across the nation."

Although the minister said the country has signed an MoU with John Deere and Tata Africa "to assemble in-country and supply 10,000 tractors with implements and accessories at 2,000 units yearly, as well as 100 units of combined harvesters to support production," the programme is yet to kick off many months after the MoU.

On research and development, he said 23 improved crop varieties developed by the country's agricultural research institutes were certified and released by the National Varietal Release Committee to Nigerian farmers.

To strengthen the country's extension system, he said about 3,350 extension agents in state agricultural development projects across the country were trained.

While answering questions from journalists, Sen. Kyari along with his minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Dr. Sabi Aliyu, said the country was on the right path to achieving food security but also acknowledged the challenges of foreign exchange on the production of fertiliser, adding that government has held talks with producers on the way forward.

Availability of tomatoes

Speaking on the high cost of tomatoes, the minister said, "A significant number of our tomato farms have been affected by a severe infestation known as Tomato Ebola or Tomato Leaf Miner. This has drastically reduced the availability of tomatoes and contributed to rising costs.