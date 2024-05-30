Ghana: Elections 2024 - Mahama Pledges to Abolish Death Penalty If Elected President

As part of his commitment to social democracy, Mr. Mahama promised to use his presidential authority to commute the death sentences of 184 prisoners, in accordance with Article 72 of the Constitution, upon assuming office.

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has pledged to scrap the death penalty if elected President in the 2024 December polls.

Member of Parliament (MP) of Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, made this declaration on behalf of the former president at the launch of the Amnesty International State of the World Human Rights Report 2023 and the Death Penalty Report on May 29 2024, at Fiesta Royale Hotel.

"In effect, I wish to give you my firm commitment, that during my tenure as President, Ghana will remove death penalty provisions from its statute books; substitute same for life imprisonment; and ensure that our country is regarded as an abolitionist state in line with both local and international law, treaties, and commitments," Mr Mahama said in a speech read on his behalf by Mr. Sosu.

Mr. Mahama reiterated his promise to ratify the 2nd Optional Protocol of the ICCPR, affirming Ghana's stance against the death penalty and ensuring its irreversible abolition.

As part of his commitment to social democracy, Mr. Mahama promised to use his presidential authority to commute the death sentences of 184 prisoners, in accordance with Article 72 of the Constitution, upon assuming office.

Given Ghana's membership in the UN Human Rights Council, John Mahama stressed the urgency to enhance the country's human rights record by repealing the death penalty and implementing the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Act, 2023, to safeguard the rights of marginalized communities, including persons with disabilities, children, women, and victims of witchcraft accusations.

"We preserve our democratic status and enhance our credibility as a country that believes in the rights of all persons, and have high human rights values and credentials within the sub-region and comity of nations," he said.

John Mahama expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all individuals, organizations, and institutions, including Amnesty International Ghana and other CSOs, who have played a crucial role in the successful campaign to abolish the death penalty and remove it from Ghana's legal framework.