Nigeria: Youths Chase Out C/River Traditional Ruler From Palace

30 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eyo Charles

Angry youths from Okuku Kingdom at Ogbaniko, Yala LGA of Cross River State, have chased out the traditional ruler of the community, HRH, Chief Odaji Ipuole, from his palace.

City & Crime learnt that the incident happened yesterday when the angry youths alleged that the traditional ruler had always refused to summon an all-inclusive meeting to address lingering cases of disputes, civil unrest and other problems affecting the community.

They described the attitude of the monarch as unbecoming, adding that his refusal has brough negative impact on the community.

The youths staged a peaceful protest to the palace, chanting songs and chased him out.

They said the palace would remain shut until he is ready to address the many communal issues.

A man, who gave his name as Pius Ireti said before this action, the youths had made several appeals to the traditional ruler to invite all parties to a peace meeting but the royal father declined.

He said, "As a result of his refusal to heed their calls, the youths wrote to the Eastern Yala Traditional Rulers Council, demanding that no chief from Okuku and Ogbaniko should be allowed to attend further meetings of the council."

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Irene Ugbo, said the command was investigating the matter.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.