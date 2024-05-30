Nigeria: Youths Chase Out C/River Traditional Ruler From Palace

Angry youths from Okuku Kingdom at Ogbaniko, Yala LGA of Cross River State, have chased out the traditional ruler of the community, HRH, Chief Odaji Ipuole, from his palace.

City & Crime learnt that the incident happened yesterday when the angry youths alleged that the traditional ruler had always refused to summon an all-inclusive meeting to address lingering cases of disputes, civil unrest and other problems affecting the community.

They described the attitude of the monarch as unbecoming, adding that his refusal has brough negative impact on the community.

The youths staged a peaceful protest to the palace, chanting songs and chased him out.

They said the palace would remain shut until he is ready to address the many communal issues.

A man, who gave his name as Pius Ireti said before this action, the youths had made several appeals to the traditional ruler to invite all parties to a peace meeting but the royal father declined.

He said, "As a result of his refusal to heed their calls, the youths wrote to the Eastern Yala Traditional Rulers Council, demanding that no chief from Okuku and Ogbaniko should be allowed to attend further meetings of the council."

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Irene Ugbo, said the command was investigating the matter.