Nigeria: Indonesia Seeks More Collaboration With Nigeria in Energy Sector

The Republic of Indonesia has expressed its desire to foster the existing collaboration with Nigeria on the development of the nation's oil and gas sector.

This was disclosed by the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. H. Usra Hendra Harahap, during his courtesy visit to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Amb. Nicholas Agbo Ella in Abuja yesterday.

The Ambassador said: "We are looking for ways to maintain and improve a beneficial cooperation and relationship that we have held for the past 59 years."

He noted that Indonesia imported over 3.8 billion dollars worth of oil and gas from Nigeria in 2023 and stressed the need for Nigeria and Indonesia to resume discussions on the establishment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the oil and gas sector, which had been suspended since 2017.

He said an MoU would help bolster collaboration in the sector, citing the offer by the Enugu State Governor in 2023 to build a 500-megawatt capacity gas power plant.

In his response, the Permanent Secretary, Amb. Nicholas Agbo Ella said Indonesia had been a good friend of Nigeria, adding that the visit would help improve the relationship between the two countries in promoting Nigeria's oil and gas for mutual benefits.

While assuring the ambassador that the issues around the MoU and Enugu Gas plant would be looked into, he stated that other areas of collaboration and mutual interests would be explored.