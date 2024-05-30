Liberia News - Tension At Cbl!

30 May 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Wilson On May 30, 2024

...Governor Tarnue And Deputy In War Of Words

Share

Monrovia-In a recent development, this paper has received information about a heated conflict unfolding at the Central Bank of Liberia.

According to sources, Governor Aloysius J. Tarlue and his Deputy for Operations, Nyemadi D. Pearson find themselves embroiled in a war of words over the alleged dismissal of the Human Resources Manager.

The decision to terminate the manager's employment is said to be connected to the borders of the Executive Mansion, fueling speculations of political interference.

Furthermore, there are allegations that the Executive Mansion has given orders to replace the dismissed employees with members affiliated with the Unity Party.

Despite attempts to gather the Central Bank of Liberia's perspective, our efforts to reach out to them for a comment proved unsuccessful. However, Governor Tarlue has referred to the dismissal as a routine staff movement, downplaying any significance attached to it.

Deputy Governor Pearson, on the other hand, has taken a different stance. In a letter addressed to Governor Tarlue, Pearson expressed concerns that the dismissal was not in line with the bank's established procedures.

In a surprising turn of events, Representative Musa Hassan Bility has called for the resignation of Governor Tarlue and the entire Board of Governors, citing their alleged breach of the bank's ethics. Bility believes that this clash has far-reaching implications for the bank's integrity and governance.

This is a developing story as we continue to follow events at the nation's biggest ban-the Central Bank of Liberia. This paper will continue to provide updates as new information emerges.

Share

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.