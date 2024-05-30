Liberia News - Tension At Cbl!

...Governor Tarnue And Deputy In War Of Words

Monrovia-In a recent development, this paper has received information about a heated conflict unfolding at the Central Bank of Liberia.

According to sources, Governor Aloysius J. Tarlue and his Deputy for Operations, Nyemadi D. Pearson find themselves embroiled in a war of words over the alleged dismissal of the Human Resources Manager.

The decision to terminate the manager's employment is said to be connected to the borders of the Executive Mansion, fueling speculations of political interference.

Furthermore, there are allegations that the Executive Mansion has given orders to replace the dismissed employees with members affiliated with the Unity Party.

Despite attempts to gather the Central Bank of Liberia's perspective, our efforts to reach out to them for a comment proved unsuccessful. However, Governor Tarlue has referred to the dismissal as a routine staff movement, downplaying any significance attached to it.

Deputy Governor Pearson, on the other hand, has taken a different stance. In a letter addressed to Governor Tarlue, Pearson expressed concerns that the dismissal was not in line with the bank's established procedures.

In a surprising turn of events, Representative Musa Hassan Bility has called for the resignation of Governor Tarlue and the entire Board of Governors, citing their alleged breach of the bank's ethics. Bility believes that this clash has far-reaching implications for the bank's integrity and governance.

This is a developing story as we continue to follow events at the nation's biggest ban-the Central Bank of Liberia. This paper will continue to provide updates as new information emerges.

