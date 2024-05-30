Nigeria: Lagos Targets 50,000 Residents for Sanwo-Olu's Free Medical Outreach As 'Alafia Eko' Initiative Begins Today

A free medical outreach aimed at providing essential healthcare services to 50,000 Lagos State residents is set to begin today, May 30, following a directive from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this, explained that the initiative, which will hold in all six health districts, is in fulfilment of Governor Sanwo-Olu's promise during his February 22 Media Chat.

"It is part of the broader Eko Cares programme, which is meant to reduce the hardship of the present economic situation," Omotoso added.

Beneficiaries will receive free check-ups and treatments, including blood sugar and blood pressure checks, HIV counselling and testing, eye examinations and free glasses.

There will also be treatment of minor ailments, free medications, health insurance and Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA, registration.

Omotoso, highlighting the government's commitment to improving healthcare access for all residents, said: "We have finalised preparations to start the Alafia Eko medical outreach on May 30th.

"Each health district will host four outreach events in the first phase, targeting around 1,000 citizens per event, for approximately 25,000 individuals for the first phase."

The programme will cover six health districts with specific locations for each to include: Health District 1: Egbe Idimu (Alimosho Local Goverment Area, LGA), Ifako-Ijaiye LGA Secretariat, Ipaja PHC (Alimosho LGA), Agege Legislative Complex.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others are: Health District 2: Kosofe LG (Papa area, Oworo), Bariga LCDA (Pedro), Ikorodu West Local Council Development Area, LCDA Secretariat, Agboyi-Ketu LCDA (Alapere).

Health District three: Epe Recreation, Iberekodo Primary School (Ibeju-Lekki LGA), Ikota Primary School (Eti-Osa LGA), Resettlement area, Araromi community, Eti-Osa East LCDA.

Health District four: Evans Square (Ebute Meta), Mini Campos Stadium (Lagos Island), Astroturf Stadium (Apapa), Aguda Praying Ground (Surulere).

Health District five: FHA Grounds (Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin LGA), Ojo LGA Secretariat, Suntan Beach (Badagry West LCDA), Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA Secretariat.

Health District six: Methodist Primary School (Oshodi), Ejigbo Market, Bishop Aggrey Place (Mushin), Ikeja Under Bridge.

The commissioner added that the first outreach will begin on Thursday, followed by the second outreach on June 6.

Omotoso stressed the significance of the initiative in improving primary healthcare efficiency and ensuring equitable access to quality medical services.

"This initiative reflects our administration's strategic direction to transform the health sector into a significant contributor to the state's economy, ensuring that every Lagos resident receives the medical care they need.

"Also under Eko Cares, the government has slashed transport fares by 25 per cent.

"There is free delivery for expectant women in all General Hospitals and many have enjoyed a 25 per cent reduction in food prices at Sunday Markets, among other benefits," Omotoso stated.