Liberia: Twenty-Three Players Invited for Liberia World Cup Qualifiers

Monrovia — Liberia national football team head Coach Mario Marinica has selected 23 players for the Lone Star's two World Cup Qualifiers in June.
According to a release from the Liberia Football Association, out of the 23 players, six are foreign-based, while 17 are local players.
The foreign-based are central defender Sampson Dweh who plays in Czech Republic for Viktoria Plzeň, but on loan from MFK Vyškov, right back Mark Pabai who plays for Slovenian side PrvaLiga club Koper, midfielder Murphy Oscar Dorley of Slavia Prague in Czech Republic, Nohan Kenneh of Shrewsbury Town on loan from Hibernian Football Club, Mo Sangare Livingston in Scotland and striker Peter Wilson who plys his trade for FK Jerv in Norway.
Liberia will be away to Namibia on June 5, 2024 and São Tomé June 9, 2024. Both matches will be played in South Africa and Morocco respectively, because the two host nations don't have FIFA approved venues.
Meanwhile Coach Mario Marinica has put Sheikh Sesay, Edward Ledlum, Jah Nyanforh, Jusu Dukuly, Emmanuel Sieh, and Armah Vaikainah on standby.
Liberia sits third from bottom with three points in a group that includes Namibia and Tunisia with six points each, Malawi with three points and Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome without points.
Full Squad
GOALKEEPERS
Tommy Songo- LISCR FC
Abdulai Koulibaly -Global Pharma
Teddy Kollie Watanga FC
DEFENDERS
Sampson Dweh-Viktoria Plzeň
Kemoh Kamara -Bea Mountain FC
Natus Swen- Watanga FC
Sebastian Teclar- LISCR FC
Nelson Laomie - Mighty Enforcers FC
Mark Pabai -Koper
Philip Tarnue-Watanga FC
Musa Sesay- LPRC Oilers
MIDFIELDERS
Oscar Dorley- Slavia Prague
Mo Sangare- Livingston
Nohan Kenneh -Shrewsbury
Abdulai Bility- Heaven Eleven
Ousman Sean Barry- Heaven Eleven
Sheku Sheriff - LISCR FC
Chauncey Freeman- Watanga FC
Lawrence Kumeh - Paynesville FC
STRIKERS
Peter Wilson -FK Jerv
William Gibson-Heaven Eleven
Terry Sackor LPRC Oilers
Mark Yallah - FC Kallon