Liberia: Twenty-Three Players Invited for Liberia World Cup Qualifiers

Monrovia — Liberia national football team head Coach Mario Marinica has selected 23 players for the Lone Star's two World Cup Qualifiers in June.

According to a release from the Liberia Football Association, out of the 23 players, six are foreign-based, while 17 are local players.

The foreign-based are central defender Sampson Dweh who plays in Czech Republic for Viktoria Plzeň, but on loan from MFK Vyškov, right back Mark Pabai who plays for Slovenian side PrvaLiga club Koper, midfielder Murphy Oscar Dorley of Slavia Prague in Czech Republic, Nohan Kenneh of Shrewsbury Town on loan from Hibernian Football Club, Mo Sangare Livingston in Scotland and striker Peter Wilson who plys his trade for FK Jerv in Norway.

Liberia will be away to Namibia on June 5, 2024 and São Tomé June 9, 2024. Both matches will be played in South Africa and Morocco respectively, because the two host nations don't have FIFA approved venues.

Meanwhile Coach Mario Marinica has put Sheikh Sesay, Edward Ledlum, Jah Nyanforh, Jusu Dukuly, Emmanuel Sieh, and Armah Vaikainah on standby.

Liberia sits third from bottom with three points in a group that includes Namibia and Tunisia with six points each, Malawi with three points and Equatorial Guinea and Sao Tome without points.

Full Squad

GOALKEEPERS

Tommy Songo- LISCR FC

Abdulai Koulibaly -Global Pharma

Teddy Kollie Watanga FC

DEFENDERS

Sampson Dweh-Viktoria Plzeň

Kemoh Kamara -Bea Mountain FC

Natus Swen- Watanga FC

Sebastian Teclar- LISCR FC

Nelson Laomie - Mighty Enforcers FC

Mark Pabai -Koper

Philip Tarnue-Watanga FC

Musa Sesay- LPRC Oilers

MIDFIELDERS

Oscar Dorley- Slavia Prague

Mo Sangare- Livingston

Nohan Kenneh -Shrewsbury

Abdulai Bility- Heaven Eleven

Ousman Sean Barry- Heaven Eleven

Sheku Sheriff - LISCR FC

Chauncey Freeman- Watanga FC

Lawrence Kumeh - Paynesville FC

STRIKERS

Peter Wilson -FK Jerv

William Gibson-Heaven Eleven

Terry Sackor LPRC Oilers

Mark Yallah - FC Kallon