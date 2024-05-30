Ghana: 50 KM Road in Asante Akyem South Complete

A 50-kilometre (km) road in the Asante Akyem South District in the Ashanti Region has been completed.

The roads are the Kumeso-New Abirem road, which is 13.10km, Afoso-New Abirem, 1.9km, and Amenam -Apragaya, 2.8km.

The Kumeso-New Abirem road forms a critical portion of the Inter-Regional (IR-003) (Winneba-Juaso road) which serves as the shortest link between National Road 6 and Regional Road 64 (Adeiso-Obogu).

These came to light during an inspection tour of the roads by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, and officials from the Ghana Highways Authority on Tuesday.

It traverses through towns such as Kumeso, Prasokuma, Akrofonso and continues to New Abirem in the Eastern Region.

The 9.5km Banka -Otuokwai and the 6.05km Juaso- Obogu road which traverse through Juaso to connect to New Abirem in the Eastern Region, with the Banka-Otuokwai road forming part of the network of roads in the cocoa growing areas of Ashanti.

Over the years, the road had facilitated the movement of people and transportation of goods to market centres like Obogu.

Also, the Afoso-New Abirem, 19.18km, and the Amenam-Apragya, 2.80km.

The construction of the roads involved a complete upgrading from gravel surface to a double-sealed bituminous surface dressing.

Also, inspected was the ongoing Konongo bypass which was progressing steadily.

Speaking after the tour, the Regional Minister noted that the Asante Akyem South District was one with poor roads despite being the largest district with most communities in the region, and was full of praise for the contractors.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He reassured of the government's determination to complete the "critical roads" to open up the districts for food production, and easy movement of people.

At the Konongo bypass, contractors still have compensation issues with affected farmers whose properties were within the road corridor and have not received their payments.

The contractors suggested that GHA should speed up the process of validation and payment.

It was gathered that on May 8, this year, the affected farmers invaded the site from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day with weapons, burnt tyres to block the road and prevented works from being carried out.

The Juaso Police had to come in to protect equipment and workers as one excavator was badly damaged.