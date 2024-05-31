Nigeria: 2 Suspected Bandits' Corpses Found After Soldiers Raid Kaduna Forest

...Mob sets corpses ablaze

Two corpses of suspected bandits were discov-ered after troops raided bandits' hideout at their forest camp at neighbouring Azzara village in Kachia LGA of Kaduna State.

City& Crime reports that soldiers on Saturday, raided bandits' hideout at Nasarawa Azzara, kill-ing three bandits during a gun battle.

A community leader, who preferred anonymity for security reasons while speaking with our re-porter through telephone on Thursday, said the two corpses were seen at a thick forest at the neigbouring Kuchimi village.

He said the corpses were discovered by a hunter in the wee hours of Wednesday, while re-turning from hunting and alerted him.

According to him, he suspected the two corpses to be among some of the bandits that escaped with bullets wounds during gun exchange with troops on Saturday, at their hideout.

"I suspected the corpses to be among those bandits that escaped with bullets wounds during an encounter with the troops because even the hunter who discovered the corpses said there are bullets wounds on the body of the bandits," he said.

Our reporter also learnt that the two corpses had been set ablaze by an angry mob who stormed the forest.

It was gathered that the mob from the communi-ty upon getting information mobilised themselves to the scene to set the corpses on fire.

The Kaduna State Police Command spokesman, SP Hassan Mansur, is yet to confirm the incident at the time of filing the report.