Nigeria: Niger Wants Scavenger Market Relocated Over Insecurity

The Niger House of Assembly has called for the relocation of the scavenger market between Bakin Kasuwa and Unguwan Kabula in Suleja over security threats to residents.

Alhaji Murtal Badaru (APC-Suleja), made the call in a motion presented during plenary, in Minna on Thursday.

Badaru said the market, attached to the popular IBB market in Suleja, had been turned into a place for peddling illicit drugs.

He said the market constitutes a security threat not only to the people patronising the IBB mar-ket, but also to residents of Suleja.

The lawmaker said that the scavenger market has become a haven for dangerous and notorious individuals, adding that illicit drugs were being sold in the market indiscriminately. (NAN)