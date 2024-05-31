Nigeria: 120 Orphans Screened for TB in Jos

31 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Breakthrough Action Nigeria, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), has conducted free Tuberculosis (TB) screen-ing on 120 children at the House of Recap Orphanage in Jos.

Dr Olubumi Ojelade, the Programme Of-ficer, Tuberculosis, Breakthrough Action -Nigeria, said on Thursday that the screen-ing was to commemorate the National Tu-berculosis Child Testing Week, which commenced on May 27 and would end on June 2.

Ojelade said the organisation was at the orphanage to sensitise the children and staff about the disease and to screen the children for the disease.

She added that the child testing week was to help tackle the challenge of TB case finding, especially among children and to combat the spread of the disease. (NAN)

