Nigeria: Kano Emirship Tussle - What Ribadu, Kano Gov Discussed At Abuja Meeting

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has tendered an apology to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, after he was accused of meddling in the Kano emirship crisis.

The governor apologised to Ribadu during a meeting with the NSA which was held behind closed doors in his office in Abuja on Thursday, sources told Daily Trust.

Governor Yusuf had dethroned Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Kano and reinstated Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II following the enactment of the Kano State Emirates Council Law 2024.

The governor ordered Bayero's arrest after his return to Kano and occupation of the Nassarawa palace, citing concerns about escalating tension in the state.

This led to the deployment of troops to the palace, giving the impression that he had the federal government's backing.

Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, deputy governor of the state, had accused Ribadu of giving Ado Bayero support to return to Kano after his dethronement.

Ribadu had denied the allegation and threatened to sue Gwarzo, to whom he gave an ultimatum to apologise.

The deputy governor had since tendered an apology to Ribadu, attributing the allegation to flawed intelligence.

Although Governor Yusuf described his meeting yesterday with Ribadu as a "fruitful engagement", sources privy to what was discussed said the governor apologised verbally to Ribadu over what transpired last week.

"The governor and the NSA spoke heart-to-heart in Hausa. He appealed verbally to the NSA over the comment made by his deputy last week.

"The governor felt that apologising to him in the media was not enough, hence the reason for the personal visit to Abuja," one of the sources told Daily Trust.

Also, the governor's spokesman, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, in a statement yesterday, confirmed that Governor Yusuf retracted the allegation and offered an apology to the NSA.

He said the meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, discussed the situation in the state since the abrogation of five new emirates and the reinstatement of Sanusi as emir.

"Recognizing the respected professional background and integrity of the NSA throughout his time as an officer and anti-corruption campaigner, the state deemed it necessary to retract the allegation and offer a sincere apology," the statement said.

The meeting coincided with Sanusi's sixth day at the Kano palace, where a significant majority of district heads and members of the Tijjaniyya Shura Council, a council of the Islamic sect, have affirmed their loyalty to him.

It was observed yesterday that many Kano residents were going about their normal activities.

Although security agents were seen at the emir's palace and guest house where Bayero is currently staying, the residents of the city seem undisturbed by their presence.