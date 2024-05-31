Nigeria: Yobe Pilgrims Receive N179.8m Subsidy, Kwara's Get $100 Each

Niger airlifts first batch, Gombe pilgrims depart Saturday

The Yobe State Pilgrims Commission has disbursed a N179.8 million subsidy, approved by Governor Mai Mala Buni, to 1,332 pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj.

Alhaji Mai Aliyu, chairman of the commission, announced this while briefing the governor on the airlift of the pilgrims.

He said each pilgrim received a subsidy of N135,000 as Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA), as approved by the governor.

He said all the state's 1,332 pilgrims and officials of the commission have been airlifted to Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq announced a $100 gift for each intending pilgrim from the state.

He disclosed this while addressing the pilgrims at the Babatunde Idiagbon International Airport in Ilorin.

The fifth batch, consisting of 315 pilgrims, departed Ilorin for Saudi Arabia at about 11:18 am via Air Peace Airline on Thursday.

Governor AbdulRazaq urged the pilgrims to be good ambassadors of the state and Nigeria during their stay in Saudi Arabia.

In related news, over 400 intending pilgrims from Niger State, including state officials, have departed from Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year's pilgrimage.

In his address to the pilgrims before their departure, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago urged them to pray for an end to insecurity in the state.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also advised them to be exemplary ambassadors of both the state and the country while in the holy land, noting that the state government had provided $200 per pilgrim for the sacrificial ram.

A total of 3,223 intending pilgrims from Niger State are expected to participate in this year's hajj exercise, with eight flights scheduled for their airlift.

Also, the Gombe State Muslim Pilgrims' Welfare Board announced that the first batch of pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj will depart Gombe for Saudi Arabia on Saturday, June 1.

The executive secretary of the board, Malam Sa'adu Hassan, stated that the board secured visas for all 1,367 intending pilgrims registered through the board.

He said they will be airlifted in two batches from Gombe Airport to Saudi Arabia between June 1 and 2.

Malam Hassan mentioned that each pilgrim will receive $400 as BTA.

Also, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has paid the Hadya package for all pilgrims and pledged to give 200 Saudi Riyals as a Happy Sallah package during the Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the holy land.