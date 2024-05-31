Nigeria: Residents Flee As ISWAP Terrorists Issue Ultimatum

Scores of residents of Kukawa Local Government Area have fled their homes following an ultimatum issued by ISWAP terrorists to leave their homes or face death.

More than 35 fishermen were feared killed when ISWAP fighters attacked residents last Sunday night. According to sources knowledgeable about the incident, no fewer than 25 people were severely wounded, while about 30 others are still missing.

Daily Trust reliably gathered that the ISWAP terrorists and residents had been coexisting for over a year without any conflict until a few days ago when tension escalated, leading to the killing.

"They claimed they wanted to preach to us, and we were deceived. Instead, they gathered us, and their commander ordered our execution. They accused us of betrayal, saying some among us were spying for enemies," one survivor recounted.

"They opened fire on us. At least 35 people were killed, and over 30 managed to escape. One of the terrorists was punished by their commander for allowing some of us to flee.

"Ten more people have returned this morning, so more than 30 people are still missing. We don't know if they are alive or dead," the source added.

It was learned that the terrorists assembled many residents in the town and issued the ultimatum.

Modu Kukawa Ba'nna said the fleeing residents are now divided into two groups, with some currently in Tunbun Rogo, Kukawa Local Government, where more than 35 people were gruesomely killed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We were gathered this morning by the terrorist group and received the warning. They said the deadline is Saturday, starting from today. If we don't leave the area by Saturday, we will face the consequences. Many have left for Monguno, and we are leaving tomorrow before the deadline.

"I have heard some people saying they were not going anywhere. They said it is better to be under terrorists than to go back to starvation in the IDP camps," he said.

The situation remains uncertain as the community is in a state of panic.

The government and security agencies have been urged to take action to protect the community and prevent further attacks.

An impeccable source told Daily Trust that the residents of Kukawa town have been under ISWAP control as human shields for more than a year. The source added that they paid their dues and taxes, as there were no local authorities in the town.

Another source claimed that the terrorists accused the locals of betrayal, suspecting they were spying on their movements, leading to recent casualties in Tunbun.

"They lost many fighters recently, so they suspect that it was locals who were behind this," the source said.

The victims were fishermen from Monguno, Doron Baga, Cross Kauwa, and Baga towns.

The authorities had yet to comment on the incident at the time of filing this report.