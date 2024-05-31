Nigeria: 20,000 Penalised for Travelling to Makkah Without Hajj Permit

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has penalised 20,000 people for travelling to Makkah or residing in the holy city without a Hajj permit, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The kingdom's General Directorate of Public Security had said that visit visas, regardless of their type or designation, do not permit the holders to engage in Hajj rituals.

It warned visitors with any type of visit visa not to travel to or stay in Makkah from Dhul Qada 15, corresponding to May 23, until Dhul-Hijjah 15, corresponding to June 21.

The directorate, in a statement on Thursday, said violators would be subject to penalties according to the kingdom's regulations.

It said the decision is part of the security and organizational measures being taken by the Ministry of Interior to ensure the safety of authorized pilgrims and enable them to perform their rituals with ease and comfort.

The interior ministry announced recently that it will start imposing a 10,000 Saudi Riyal ($2,666) over N3.8 million fine on violators, including Saudi citizens, expatriates and visitors caught entering Makkah without a Hajj permit during the period from June 2 to June 20.